Blazers lose to Suns in Phoenix

Goran Dragic scored 26 points and Eric Bledsoe added 22, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 104-91 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night and giving Jeff Hornacek a win in his coaching debut.

The Suns' Miles Plumlee scored 18 points, 16 in the first half, and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first NBA start. He scored 13 points all of last season while mostly riding the bench as a rookie for Indiana.





P.J. Tucker also scored 18, all but two in the second half, for Phoenix.





Damian Lillard scored 32, including 6 of 12 3-pointers, for the Trail Blazers. LaMarcus Aldridge added 28.





Portland fell behind by 16 in the first half and 17 in the second before getting within five with 3:15 left.

