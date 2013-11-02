Blazers beat Nuggets for first win of season

LaMarcus Aldridge scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Portland Trail Blazers hold off Denver 113-98 Friday night, spoiling the home debut of Nuggets coach Brian Shaw and snapping their 23-game regular-season home win streak.

Nicolas Batum and Wesley Matthews each added 21 as the Blazers opened up a 26-point lead late in the third quarter, only to see the Nuggets slice the deficit to single digits in the fourth. Matthews hit a 3-pointer late to give the Blazers some breathing room and hand the Nuggets a rare loss at Pepsi Center.

The last regular-season loss for Denver was on Jan. 18 against Washington. The team then reeled off 23 straight wins to finish a league-best 38-3 at home. Denver also fell at home to Golden State in a first-round playoff game.

Nate Robinson came off the bench to score 24 points, while Ty Lawson added 21.

