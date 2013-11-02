Beavers fall to USC in Friday night matchup

Oregon State running back Storm Woods, right, rushes ahead of Southern California defender Leonard Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Javorius Allen ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, Marqise Lee returned from a knee injury and had five catches for 105 yards and a score, and USC beat Oregon State 31-14 on Friday night for the Trojans' first win in Corvallis since 2004.

Cody Kessler threw for 247 yards and a touchdown and Silas Redd ran for 140 yards for Southern California, which has won three of its last four games under interim coach Ed Orgeron. With the victory, the Trojans (6-3, 3-2 Pac-12) became bowl eligible.

Oregon State's Sean Mannion threw for 277 yards and a touchdown but also threw three uncharacteristic interceptions in the loss, the second straight for the Beavers (6-3, 4-2) after a six-game winning streak.

