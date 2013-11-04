Flip-flop-flip: Florida State jumps Oregon in BCS

Florida State is back in second place in the BCS standings, edging past Oregon behind first-place Alabama.

The Seminoles' lead is thin and their stay at No. 2 could be short again.

Third-place Oregon plays Stanford Thursday night and a win is likely to push the Ducks back into second. The Seminoles and Ducks have exchanged positions in the BCS standings the last two weeks.

The top two in the final standings play in the BCS championship game.

Florida State (.9525 BCS average) is third in both the USA Today coaches' poll and Harris poll, though the Seminoles gained ground on the Ducks after a 41-14 victory over Miami on Saturday night. Florida State is No. 1 in the computer ratings.

Oregon is second in the polls and third in the computers.

BCS FOOTBALL STANDINGS

1. Alabama (.9797)

2. Florida State (.9525)

3. Oregon (.9435)

4. Ohio State (.8720)

5. Stanford (.7930)

