How you can help the family of Officer Robert Libke

Oregon City police officer Robert Libke died after being shot at a house fire on Linn Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013.

DONATIONS



Anyone wishing to help Officer Libke's family can donate at any branch of the Clackamas Federal Credit Union to the "Officer Libke Fund."

Donations can also be mailed to the Clackamas County Peace Officers' Benevolent Foundation at:

PO Box 426

Oregon City, OR 97045

Make checks payable to CCPOBF and write the words Officer Robert Libke Fund in the memo line.

More information is available at CCPOBF.org.

VIGILS AND MEMORIALS

The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation is currently planning a memorial service for Libke.

The date, tiem and location will be announced at a later date.



An unofficial prayer vigil was held at Chapin Park in Oregon City at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.



A Facebook page created for Libke can be found here.



More information about memorials will be posted to this page as it becomes available.

