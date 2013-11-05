Washington, Oregon voters cast their ballots

Voters in Washington and parts of Oregon cast their ballots for Tuesday's elections.

Among the most debated measures is Initiative 522. If passed, foods with genetically modified ingredients would require a label.

The Grocery Manufacturers Association and five major corporations have raised $22 million to defeat Initiative 522, according to the Associated Press. Food-labeling supporters have raised $7.8 million.

I-522 supporters say consumers have the right to know what's in the food they buy, while opponents say the measure would lead to higher food costs.

In Vancouver, voters will elect a mayor and several city councilors. Council positions will also be decided Tuesday in cities throughout Clark County.

There are no statewide measures in Oregon for Tuesday's election, but several counties have measures on the ballot.

Click on the links below for all the elections results, which are expected to be released starting at 8 p.m.

WASHINGTON

Washington State General Election Results

Clark County Elections Results

Cowlitz County Elections Results

List of county elections offices in Washington

OREGON

Clackamas County Elections Results

Multnomah County Elections Results

Washington County Elections Results

List of county elections offices in Oregon

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

