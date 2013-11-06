Timbers fans prep for 'biggest match in MLS existence'

The Portland Timbers will play their first home postseason match in MLS history Thursday, and they're entering the match at JELD-WEN Field with a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

The Timbers' two-game playoff series is against their biggest rival, the Seattle Sounders, and leg two of the series kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. The team that scores the most total goals over the two-game series advances to the next round.

So just how big is Thursday night's playoff showdown?

A post on the Timbers Army website calls it "The biggest match in the Portland Timbers MLS existence," and asks all Timbers fans to wear Timbers gear to work on Thursday.

JOIN US AT JELD-WEN: FOX 12 will be broadcasting live from JELD-WEN Field starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.



History will be on the Timbers' side in the second leg of the Western Conference semifinals.

If the Sounders managed to come back from the 2-1 deficit, they would only be the fourth team to lose the first game of the two-game semifinals at home and advance by winning on the road.

That means the Sounders must be aggressive in pushing forward and getting chances on goal, but be cognizant of their own defensive struggles and make sure they don't give one up to the Timbers. The Sounders must win by one goal to force extra time. A two-goal victory would advance Seattle to the conference finals, while a draw would be good enough for the Timbers.

TV INFO: Seattle at Portland, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m. Thursday.



Timbers forward Ryan Johnson and midfielder Darlington Nagbe each scored Saturday night in Seattle to help Portland to a critical away win at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

