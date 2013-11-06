Portland police, union, Department of Justice reach settlement - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police, union, Department of Justice reach settlement

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The city of Portland announced an agreement Wednesday that settles a union lawsuit against the police bureau over policy changes on the use of stun guns on the mentally ill.

The U.S. Department of Justice had done a 15-month review of police bureau practices and procedures, including the use of stun guns.

Their report listed several examples in which officers had no good reason to use stun guns on people who were later determined to have some kind of mental health problem.

The city agreed to implement changes, but the union intervened, saying the agreement violated its collective bargaining rights.

The settlement was agreed to by the city, the union, the U.S. Department of Justice and the police bureau.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.