Portland police, union, Department of Justice reach settlement

The city of Portland announced an agreement Wednesday that settles a union lawsuit against the police bureau over policy changes on the use of stun guns on the mentally ill.

The U.S. Department of Justice had done a 15-month review of police bureau practices and procedures, including the use of stun guns.

Their report listed several examples in which officers had no good reason to use stun guns on people who were later determined to have some kind of mental health problem.

The city agreed to implement changes, but the union intervened, saying the agreement violated its collective bargaining rights.

The settlement was agreed to by the city, the union, the U.S. Department of Justice and the police bureau.

