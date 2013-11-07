No apartment complex at Ward Weaver site after all

Plans to build an apartment complex on the site where convicted killer Ward Weaver once lived and killed two Oregon City girls will not move forward.

Developers from Central City Concern needed $8 million in state money to fund the project, but a state spokesman said the state housing finance agency did not award the funds.

Central City Concern proposed to build a 40-unit apartment complex for people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions.

Ward Weaver killed 13-year-old Miranda Gaddis and 12-year-old Ashley Pond in 2002 and hid their bodies at the site, which, for now, remains empty.



Some family members of the two girls opposed the project; however, a state spokesman says their campaign did not weigh in on the final decision.

Had the funds been awarded, the state would have reviewed the community's concerns before moving forward.

