Teen 'sextortion' lawsuit alleges school district didn't protect them

Two girls who say they are victims of "sextortion" claim their school didn't do enough to protect them from years of bullying and abuse.

Josi Harrison and Laura Lefebvre say they were bullied into sending nude photos of themselves to boys at their school, and have since filed a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit against the Clatskanie School District.

Another teenage girl, who did not want to be identified, is also a part of that lawsuit.

The girls claim when they went to their principal, teachers and counselors about what was going on they were told just to "suck it up."

The teens say it all started with the snap of one photo. Something both Harrison and Lefebvre say they thought were sharing with only their boyfriend at the time.

But from that moment on, everything spiraled out of control.

"We were broken up, and he was telling me we'll get back together if you take another photo, it's how you can prove to me you really like me," said Laura Lefebvre. "I was low and insecure at that point, but he just said that's how you prove it, I'll delete as soon as I get it, and then more of them just started harassing me."

The teens say things got so out of hand in the months to come, the boys at Clatskanie Middle and High schools, even competed for who could get the most photos of girls at the school.

"They just continued harassing me about it, saying that they already had pictures of me so why don't I just send them more," said Harrison. "They said if I didn't send them more, they'd show the world."

The girls claim they tried to go to their principal for help, but the bullying allegedly continued.

The fear, anxiety and embarrassment Laura Lefebvre felt from it all, pushed her to attempt suicide.

"She told me that she felt like the people who are supposed to protect her, or keep her safe, couldn't, or wouldn't," said her mother Jennifer Lefebvre through tears. "She just didn't understand that."

The teens eventually transferred out of the district, and moved away to avoid any more harassment. The teens now hope that sharing their story prevents others from falling victim.

"I just want people to know that things like this do happen and that if you're a young girl caught in a situation and don't know what to do, to contact adults," Harrison said.

The Clatskanie School District declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved

