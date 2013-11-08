Famed Blazers announcer lends voice to high school play

The famous voice of the Portland Trail Blazers is now the voice of the Lakeridge High School Pacers, and it has been for a while.

Now in his 80s, announcer Bill Schonely is appearing on the high school stage for the first time since he was a student.

When the students needed a narrator for their fall musical, they called and Schonely agreed to play the part. Schonely said it was an easy decision.

"Most people know me as a sports broadcaster, but deep down, music is my one love," he said.

Some of the students said they initially had their doubts about the famed leading man.

"The show calls for a really imposing, authoritative, magnificent voice," said student Lucas Friedman.



But, after hearing him, everyone said they knew he was the perfect fit.

Schonely was the voice of the Blazers from 1970 through 1998, and was recognized with the Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved