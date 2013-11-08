Two men from SW WA among three dead in Idaho plane crash

Searchers located an airplane that went missing on Wednesday and officials in west-central Idaho confirmed that all three on board were killed.

The Cessna 206 single-engine airplane took off from McCall on Wednesday bound for the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

An Idaho National Guard crew located the wreckage on the side of a mountain east of Donnelly Friday morning by following an emergency locator signal.

Crews at the crash site confirmed the tail number on the plane matched the overdue plane.

Valley County officials identified the victims as pilot Dan Wilson of McCall and passengers Mike Wolf and Steve Hall of Washington state.

Wolf and Hall have ties to the southwest Washington towns of Woodland and Ariel.

Weather conditions hampered the initial search.



The plane is registered to Wilderness Aircraft of McCall.

