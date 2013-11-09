Blazers top Kings for win at Moda Center

Damian Lillard had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Sacramento Kings their fourth straight loss with a 104-91 victory Friday night.

DeMarcus Cousins almost singlehandedly carried the Kings with 35 points and nine rebounds. Sacramento's lone win so far this season came in the opener against Denver.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Blazers, who led 54-49 at the half and by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.

It was the first game of a home-and-away back-to-back between the two teams. The Blazers visit Sacramento on Saturday night.

Cousins pulled the Kings within 90-84 with a layup in the fourth quarter, but Aldridge countered with a turnaround jumper and six points was the closest Sacramento could come.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

