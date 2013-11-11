Timbers fall 4-2 in Salt Lake, but get key late goal

Robbie Findley scored a go-ahead goal in the first half and had an assist in the second half, leading Real Salt Lake to a 4-2 victory over the Portland Timbers in the first leg of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night.

Chris Schuler, Devon Sandoval and Javier Morales also scored for Salt Lake, which will take a two-goal advantage into the second leg of the series on Nov. 24th. Salt Lake scored three goals in a 15- minute stretch starting with Schuler's tally in the 35th that tied it 1-1.

Will Johnson put the Timbers on the scoreboard in the 14th minute and Frederic Piquionne closed the scoring in the 90th.

Salt Lake extended its unbeaten streak over Portland to nine games. The Timbers have not beaten RSL since the 1st meeting in the series on April 30, 2011.

It was the first loss for the Timbers in 11 matches between the regular season and playoffs; the club's last loss was Aug. 30.

The Timbers will play host to Leg 2 of the Western Conference Championship against Real Salt Lake on Sunday, Nov. 24, at JELD-WEN Field at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

