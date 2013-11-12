SWAT arrests man suspected of assaulting caregiver

A Washougal man suspected of assaulting his live-in caregiver is now in custody.



A SWAT team arrested David Simmons, 73, without incident Tuesday morning at his home.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to PeaceHealth Medical Center, where her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said Simmons refused to come out of his home when they questioned him about the assault that happened earlier that morning.

Because it was unknown if Simmons was armed, the SWAT team was requested and they were able to safely remove Simmons from the home.

Further charges may be pending dependent upon a search warrant being served at the house.

