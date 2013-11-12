FBI releases photos of suspected child sex predator

The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of sexually exploiting a child.

Known only as John Doe 27, initial images and videos of the man engaging in sexually explicit activities with a child were first discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April, the FBI said.

They are still being circulated in numerous child pornography forums across the Internet.

Investigators have enhanced a number of photos depicting the suspect and believe there are several clues which may help lead to his identification.

For example, images depict the suspect and the victim inside a home with a distinct plaid chair, the suspect has male patten baldness on the back of his head and he was wearing a ring on his right finger.

Based on audio which can be heard in the video, it is believed that the man may refer to himself as "Jimmy," the FBI said.

There are no specific details linking the suspect to a particular state or region of the United states.

The suspect appears to be a Caucasian man, possibly in his 40s or 50s, with dark hair and eyes, the FBI said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.



The suspect is being sought as part of the FBI's Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, the FBI said.

