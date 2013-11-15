Area agencies volunteer to help Oregon City police with patrols

Officers from several law enforcement agencies around the Portland metro area patrolled the streets of Oregon City on Thursday. That's so Oregon City's police force could focus its attention on mourning the loss of colleague, Reserve Officer Robert Libke.

Libke was shot by an arson suspect on Nov. 3. He died at the hospital the next day.



On Thursday night, the scenery was a lot different from what Canby Police Officer Steve Christman is accustomed. Instead of responding to calls in his own town, he volunteered to work a shift for the Oregon City Police Department.



"I say, 'Hey, no problem.' And it's not taking anything off our patrol shift in Canby. I'm just here to help out and be supportive and just to be out there for them," Christman said.



It was Christman's second time filling in for his law enforcement brothers in the Oregon City Police Department within the last 10 days. He volunteered to work a shift for Oregon City on Nov. 4, the day after Libke was shot.



On Thursday, nearly 700 vehicles made the 22-mile procession from Clackamas Community College to Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland to honor Libke.



Officer Edmund Daly from Chicago was in one of those vehicles.



"It's an un tort situation. And if two seconds of the family's time can be taken away from their loss just by a kind word from us, we've succeeded and we've completed our mission," Daly said.



Daly is part of an organization called Brotherhood of the Fallen. It sends two Chicago police officers to any violent officer death in the country.



Officers from Canada, California and Idaho were also part of Thursday's procession.

Officer Bill Thomas of the Boise Police Department grew up in Oregon City.



"Driving through there today ... it had a good impact," Thomas said.



Christman said that all the support shows just how strong the law enforcement family is.

He's happy to do his part to allow a grieving department to honor a man who died doing what he loved to do.



"However long it takes. Let them grieve," Christman said. "Just let them heal."



The officers and deputies who've volunteered to help the Oregon City Police Department with patrols are scheduled to do so until around 7 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

