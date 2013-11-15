Blazers continue hot start with win over Celtics in Boston

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 109-96 victory over the Celtics on Friday night, their first victory in Boston since 2004.

Mo Williams scored 18 with eight assists for Portland, which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Jared Sullinger, who missed the last game with a bruised knee, had 26 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Boston, which has lost two in a row.

It was Aldridge's fourth straight game with a double-double. Nicolas Batum added 18 points and Damian Lillard had 17 for the Trail Blazers. Robin Lopez had 10 rebounds.

