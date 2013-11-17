Arizona State holds off Oregon State

Marion Grice ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Nelson returned his second interception 23 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and No. 21 Arizona State overcome a second half lull to beat Oregon State 30-17 Saturday night.

Arizona State (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) dominated the first half to take a 20-0 lead before stumbling through the third quarter. The Sun Devils halted Oregon State's momentum with a blocked field goal in the fourth quarter and put it out of reach when Nelson raced in on Sean Mannion's fourth interception of the game .

Arizona State has won five straight and 19 of 20 at home against Oregon State (6-4, 4-3), which has lost three straight overall.

Mannion threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, but has seven of his 10 interceptions this season in the past two games.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.