Email from Dave's Killer Bread CEO: 'Dave is going through a difficult time'

The CEO of Dave's Killer Bread wrote in an email to employees Friday that co-founder Dave Dahl is "going through a difficult time," but that his colleagues are "wishing the best for him."

Dahl spent 15 years in state prisons before turning his life around in the bread business as the face of Dave's Killer Bread. The company uses the tag line "Just say no to bread on drugs" and is known for helping ex-inmates transition back into society. Roughly 30 percent of employees have served time in prison, the company says.

But late Thursday night, Dahl himself landed in the Washington County Jail after a wild confrontation with police.

"Dave has always been very public and honest about his struggle with depression and addiction," wrote CEO John Tucker in the email addressed to partners. "Families who struggle with these diseases are familiar with the day-to-day challenges and the importance of compassion from those around them."

Dahl rammed two patrol cars and injured three deputies during a chase with police, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies used a Taser on him, but said it had little effect. They were eventually able to take him into custody.

After his arrest, Milwaukie police confirmed Dahl was involved in incident at Dave's Killer Bread headquarters earlier in the day, in which employees said he was having "a breakdown."

"He's sitting in his car, but he's been in and out," a 911 caller said. "He smashed a life-size cutout of himself."

Dahl was released from the Washington County Jail on Saturday. He did not address cameras waiting for him outside the jail; instead, he hopped in a car with lawyer Stephen Houze and drove away.

Dave's Killer Bread CEO John Tucker sent the following email to staff on Friday:

From: John Tucker

Sent: Friday, November 15, 2013 6:33 PM

To: everyone

Subject: Dave Dahl Update

Dear Partners,

The incident that happened early this morning is very sad for Dave, others involved and our employee partners and fans. Dave has always been very public and honest about his struggle with depression and addiction. Families who struggle with these diseases are familiar with the day to day challenges and the importance of compassion from those around them. Dave is going through a difficult time and our hearts are with him.

He is a colleague and friend. We are all wishing the best for him. Dave's Killer Bread is a family. We are nearly 300 people strong. Coming from all walks of life, we share several things in common. We are a passionate group who want to bake the world's best breads, and also want to make the world a better place one loaf of bread at a time. We have already succeeded in many ways and you are instrumental in that success. This company is about courage and redemption. It is truly part of our heritage. Nearly 30% of our employees have served time in prison and today are making a better life for themselves and their families. We support numerous charities that are also providing renewed chances to families – whether it is SE Works or Living Yoga – both of which help inmates reenter society; the Nat ional Alliance on Mental Illness – a charity near and dear to Dave, or Project Pooch, which has done remarkable work rehabilitating inmates and keeping them from destructive paths. This is who we are. We will continue this work because we know how important these issues are. They have touched our hearts at Dave's Killer Bread and we have a deep and inherent desire to help those who have walked in these difficult shoes.

You will likely hear a lot of information from the news and the public in the coming days and weeks. Some of it may be accurate and some may not. You may be approached about this – sometimes from people who are supportive and other times by people who are not. We want you to know that we are behind you. We support you and are proud of you. We know that this team – our DKB family – has the strength and resolve to continue baking bold breads that families can be proud to buy. We also know that this team will prevail – long after the headlines go away. Please keep your spirits up and know that we are proud to have you in the DKB family and hope you all can feel proud to be part of this team as well.

Today you guys rocked. Plain and simple. I can' t possibly say enough about the support, courage and love for Dave and this company that was displayed today. It is something I will never forget. Words cannot express how proud I am to be a part of the Killer BreadHead Nation.

My door is always open, please do not hesitate to come see me if you have a question or simply want to express how you feel.

Sincerely,

John

John V. Tucker

CEO | Dave's Killer Bread

Dahl is expected to back in court on Nov. 22.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.