Body found down embankment off Interstate Avenue

Homicide detectives are investigating a body found down an embankment off the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.

The body was first reported at 7:25 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene, and determined the person had died. They then called in homicide detectives and forensic experts.

Police haven't specified the gender or approximate age of the person.

The address is located near Overlook Park, between Interstate 5 and the Willamette River.



