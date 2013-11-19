Warehouse floor collapses into room storing rubbing alcohol

Hundreds of gallons of rubbing alcohol spilled onto the ground of a Vancouver warehouse after the roof above came crashing down.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of West 11th Street in the downtown area.

Firefighters said workers were unloading bricks of lead when the concrete floor collapsed. It came crashing down into an area storing containers of rubbing alcohol.

Four of the containers broke or spilled, each containing 275 gallons of rubbing alcohol.

Firefighters said the room was specially designed to store alcohol so spills would be contained to that area.

A chemical cleanup crew was called out to the scene, but they weren't allowed in. First, investigators have to determine if the building is safe to enter.

Workers were inside when the situation began to unfold, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Emergency crews were originally called out about the possibility of an explosion, but police said that was just the sound of the floor crashing down. There was no explosion and no fire, according to firefighters at the scene.

