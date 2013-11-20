Blazers extend winning streak with victory over Milwaukee

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points, Damian Lillard added 17 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 91-82 Wednesday night for their eighth straight win.

Wesley Matthews had 15 points, all in the first half, to help Portland complete a sweep of a four-game Eastern Conference road trip. The Trail Blazers have won 10 of 12 to start the season.

Luke Ridnour scored 13 points to lead the Bucks, who lost their sixth in row and eight of 10 on the season. They last won on Nov. 6 against Cleveland. Portland's last loss came a night earlier against Houston.

The Bucks pulled within six points late in the fourth on Caron Butler's 3-pointer. However, Lillard had a breakaway dunk and a 3 of his own to put Portland up 89-78.

Milwaukee got no closer than seven again.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

