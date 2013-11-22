Ducks hoping to avoid slip-up against Wildcats

Oregon is back in control of the Pac-12 North, thanks to Southern California's win over Stanford last week.

The fifth-ranked Ducks don't want to waste the opportunity.

Win its final two games and Oregon will be in the Pac-12 Championship game for the second time in three years.

The first game of this closing stretch will be against Arizona, which is looking to claw its way back after disappointing home losses to UCLA and Washington State.

And it should be a fast one in the desert on Saturday.

Oregon has been the king of the up-tempo and Arizona has played pretty fast in its two seasons under Rich Rodriguez.

