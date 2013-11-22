Slumping Beavers and Huskies fight for revival

Oregon State and Washington are a lot alike: Both hit a stride earlier this season but then ran into misfortune.

The two 6-4 teams meet on Saturday night, with both jockeying for position behind Oregon and Stanford in the tough Pac-12 North.

The Beavers got off to a disastrous start, losing at home to Eastern Washington in the season opener. Then they reeled off six straight wins, before falling back with losses to Stanford, USC and Arizona State.

Washington won its first four games and popped up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25. But then they slumped with losses to Stanford, Oregon and Arizona State. The Huskies have won two out of their last three.

