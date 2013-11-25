AAA: Average price of gas in Oregon $3.27 - KPTV - FOX 12

AAA: Average price of gas in Oregon $3.27

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The AAA auto club reports the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Oregon is $3.27.

That's down 2 cents in a week and 19 cents in a month. It's a penny lower than the national average.

Some metro prices from Monday's AAA survey: Portland $3.26, Salem $3.22, Eugene-Springfield $3.27, and Medford-Ashland $3.31.

