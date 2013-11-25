Timbers 2014 schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. – Major League Soccer Monday unveiled the full 34-game, 2014 regular-season schedule for the Portland Timbers. The Timbers kick off their fourth season in MLS on Saturday, March 8, as they play host to the Philadelphia Union at JELD-WEN Field at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).



In 2014, the Timbers will have 14 matches featured on national television, highlighted by a matchup at the LA Galaxy on NBC on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific). In total, the Timbers play four matches on ESPN/ESPN2, eight on NBC/NBC Sports Network and two on UniMás (Spanish). Ten of the club's 14 nationally televised matches will originate from JELD-WEN Field.



With a conference-based schedule, the Timbers will take on each of their eight Western Conference opponents three times and each Eastern Conference club once during the 2014 regular season.



Similar to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, MLS will take a two-week break during the group phase of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The last matches before the break are on June 11, one day before the start of the World Cup.



Additionally, the Timbers and JELD-WEN Field will play host to the 2014 AT&T MLS All-Star Game; match and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.



In conference play, the Timbers will play host to Chivas USA, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC twice at JELD-WEN Field, and visit each of those four clubs once. Conversely, the Timbers travel to face the Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake twice, with each of those sides making one appearance in Portland during the regular season.



The Timbers open play for the Cascadia Cup on Saturday, April 5, against Sounders FC at JELD-WEN Field, and will play four of their six regular-season meetings against rivals Seattle and Vancouver in the Rose City. The Timbers play host to Sounders FC on April 5 and Sunday, Aug. 24, while Whitecaps FC visit JELD-WEN Field on Sunday, June 1, and Saturday, Sept. 20. Portland will take to the road Sunday, July 13, against Seattle and Saturday, Aug. 30, against Vancouver. Four of Portland's six Cascadia Cup matches will be featured on national television.



Including the season opener against Philadelphia, the Timbers play Eastern Conference clubs in six of their first 12 matches of the 2014 regular season, with the Chicago Fire (March 16), D.C. United (May 3) and Columbus Crew (May 17) also visiting JELD-WEN Field in that span. Portland plays host to 2013 Eastern Conference champion Sporting Kansas City in a national TV matchup on Friday, June 27, at JELD-WEN Field on NBC Sports Network.



Of the Timbers' five away fixtures against the Eastern Conference, four will come against clubs that qualified for the 2013 MLS Cup Playoffs in the Houston Dynamo (April 27), Montreal Impact (July 27), New England Revolution (Aug. 16) and New York Red Bulls (May 24). Portland will also visit Toronto FC (Sept. 27).



The Timbers play home matches on four different days of the week this season, including 15 weekend contests. In addition to playing seven Saturday home games, the Timbers play host to three Friday and five Sunday fixtures at JELD-WEN Field.



Portland closes out the 2014 regular season with three of its final six games at home and finishes the campaign on the road Saturday, Oct. 25, at FC Dallas.



The Timbers' full television and radio broadcast schedule for 2014 will be announced at a later date.



Schedule Breakdown:



Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (3), Saturday (7), Sunday (5)



Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (1), Friday (1), Saturday (12), Sunday (3)



Home Dates by Month:

March (2), April (2), May (3), June (3), July (1), August (2), September (2), October (2)



Road Dates by Month:

March (2), April (2), May (2), June (1), July (3), August (3), September (2), October (2)



Western Conference Opponents Played Twice at Home:

Chivas USA, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC



Western Conference Opponents Played Twice Away:

Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake



Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:

Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, Philadelphia Union, Sporting Kansas City



Eastern Conference Opponents Away:

Houston Dynamo, Montreal Impact, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC



2014 Portland Timbers Schedule (home matches in bold, CAPS)

Date Opponent Kickoff (Pacific) Television Saturday, March 8 PHILADELPHIA UNION 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16 CHICAGO FIRE 12 noon UniMás Saturday, March 22 @Colorado Rapids 3 p.m. Saturday, March 29 @FC Dallas 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 12 noon NBC Sports Network Saturday, April 12 CHIVAS USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19 @Real Salt Lake 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 27 @Houston Dynamo 12 noon UniMás Saturday, May 3 D.C. UNITED 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11 LA GALAXY 11:30 a.m. NBC Sports Network Saturday, May 17 COLUMBUS CREW 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24 @New York Red Bulls 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 @Chivas USA 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 6 p.m. Saturday, June 7 @Real Salt Lake 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 FC DALLAS 7 p.m. ESPN2 Friday, June 27 SPORTING KANSAS CITY 8 p.m. NBC Sports Network Friday, July 4 @LA Galaxy 8 p.m. NBC Sports Network Sunday, July 13 @Seattle Sounders FC 7 p.m. ESPN2 Friday, July 18 COLORADO RAPIDS 8 p.m. NBC Sports Network Sunday, July 27 @Montreal Impact TBA Saturday, Aug. 2 @LA Galaxy 11:30 a.m. NBC Saturday, Aug. 9 CHIVAS USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 @New England Revolution 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Aug. 30 @Vancouver Whitecaps FC TBA Sunday, Sept. 7 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 2 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Sept. 13 @Colorado Rapids 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2 p.m. NBC Sports Network Saturday, Sept. 27 @Toronto FC TBA Saturday, Oct. 4 @San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 REAL SALT LAKE 7 p.m. NBC Sports Network Saturday, Oct. 25 @FC Dallas 5:30 p.m.


