Portland manager gets protective order against software mogul

He's a self-proclaimed "eccentric millionaire" and suspected of murder in Central America. Now, John McAfee could be in trouble with his former Portland apartment complex.

Court documents show he's ordered to stay away from a property manager there.

That man, Connor Hyde, emailed McAfee in October to tell him he was more than $2,000 behind in rent.

McAfee allegedly responded, "I hope you have a safe to run to."

The software mogul said the threat wasn't to anyone's safety.

"The only threat I ever made to him was I'm going to file suit," McAfee said over the phone.

But that wasn't the end of the email chain. McAfee goes on to seemingly accuse Hyde of being in on a conspiracy to kidnap him.

The documents filed by Hyde's attorney outline a history of erratic behavior, saying McAfee has access to drugs, weapons and armed bodyguards from a motorcycle club.

It also includes the entrepreneur's alleged connection to a murder in Belize.

He came to Portland after running from the country where police wanted him for questioning in his neighbor's death.

That's why Hyde listed that he wanted the court's protection.

McAfee's response was that he has nothing to worry about.

"A protective order means I can't go within 100 feet of him. I have no intention of doing it anyway, so why would it bother me?" he asked.

Neighbors said they haven't seen McAfee in months.

"They said they had to leave," a woman who lived below him said. "He'd told them to get all the stuff and get out and they were gone Monday morning. That's the last I'd heard of him."

She said the only problem she ever saw was with his dogs and many visitors.

"People came and went, all kinds of characters."

McAfee said he left Portland in September and moved to Montreal.

He hasn't come back since and doesn't know if he will.

The property manager who filed for the protective order did not want to comment on the case.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

