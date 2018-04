LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the slumping New York Knicks 102-91 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.

Nicolas Batum had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Blazers, who are riding their longest winning streak since they won 13 straight in December 2007.





The Knicks were headed the opposite direction with six straight losses. Carmelo Anthony had 34 points and 15 rebounds.

