Rep. Herrera Beutler's 'miracle baby' to come home

Rep. Herrera Beutler's 'miracle baby' to come home

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A spokesman for southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler says her infant daughter was moved from a hospital to an outpatient facility last week in California, and she could be home in Camas by Christmas.

Herrera Beutler's first child, Abigail Rose Beutler, was born prematurely in July with Potter's Syndrome, a kidney and lung condition that's typically fatal. Abigail has been called a "miracle baby."

She received dialysis treatments at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., and will eventually need a kidney transplant.

The Columbian reports Herrera Beutler has been on leave since the birth, except for a few crucial votes. She plans to resume full-time congressional duties once Abigail is home. Her husband Dan will be the primary caregiver.

