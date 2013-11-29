Ducks win! Oregon tops Oregon State in Civil War - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks win! Oregon tops Oregon State in thrilling Civil War

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Oregon receiver Josh Huff leaps into the end zone after a reception and sideline run during the first half of the Civil War. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Oregon receiver Josh Huff leaps into the end zone after a reception and sideline run during the first half of the Civil War. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Oregon State running back Terron Ward, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Tyler Anderson. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Oregon State running back Terron Ward, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Tyler Anderson. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

Marcus Mariota threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Huff with 29 seconds left and No. 12 Oregon overcame a tenacious effort by Oregon State 36-35 Friday night in the 117th edition of the Civil War rivalry.


Mariota threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns -- all to Huff, who had nine catches for a season-high 186 yards -- and the Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) sealed their sixth straight 10-win season. It was also the team's sixth straight victory over the Beavers in the series.

With the Ducks holding a 24-23 lead, the Beavers scored on Sean Mannion's 4-yard pass to Tyler Anderson to pull in front 29-24 early in the fourth quarter. But Oregon answered with Mariota's fourth-and-11 pass to Huff for a 12-yard touchdown and the Ducks took a 30-29 lead with 7:56 left in the game.

Victor Bolden ran for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 35-30 for the Beavers with 1:38 remaining, but Oregon State's defense couldn't stop the Ducks on their final drive.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.