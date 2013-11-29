Ducks win! Oregon tops Oregon State in thrilling Civil War

Oregon receiver Josh Huff leaps into the end zone after a reception and sideline run during the first half of the Civil War. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Marcus Mariota threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Huff with 29 seconds left and No. 12 Oregon overcame a tenacious effort by Oregon State 36-35 Friday night in the 117th edition of the Civil War rivalry.





Mariota threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns -- all to Huff, who had nine catches for a season-high 186 yards -- and the Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) sealed their sixth straight 10-win season. It was also the team's sixth straight victory over the Beavers in the series.





With the Ducks holding a 24-23 lead, the Beavers scored on Sean Mannion's 4-yard pass to Tyler Anderson to pull in front 29-24 early in the fourth quarter. But Oregon answered with Mariota's fourth-and-11 pass to Huff for a 12-yard touchdown and the Ducks took a 30-29 lead with 7:56 left in the game.





Victor Bolden ran for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 35-30 for the Beavers with 1:38 remaining, but Oregon State's defense couldn't stop the Ducks on their final drive.





