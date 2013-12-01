Winterhawks rally behind Petan hat trick

Nic Petan had four goals as the Portland Winterhawks (20-5-2-1) overcame a three-goal deficit to earn a 6-5 comeback win over the Saskatoon Blades (10-17-1-2) Sunday at the Moda Center in front of 10,146 fans.

It was the second straight game a Hawks player registered a hat trick after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored three Friday night in Spokane. Petan added an assist to finish with five points, while Brendan Leipsic matched his point total with five assists in the win. The Hawks outshot the Blades 53-16.

Portland opened the scoring with 23.5 seconds to go in the first on a goal by Bjorkstrand, but Saskatoon tied it on the ensuing play with a goal from Matt Revel to make it 1-1 going into the second.

Revel made it 2-1 in favor of the visitors 17 seconds into the second, followed by a goal from Saskatoon's Nathan Burns at the 2:42 mark to make it 3-1 early in the period. Burns struck again at the 11:40 mark as the Blades took a 4-1 lead, but the Hawks would get back within one on back-to-back power play goals from Petan.

His first came at the 15:37 mark when he took a feed from Bjorkstrand and fired it past Blades goaltender Alex Moodie to cut the deficit to 4-2. He then brought the Hawks within one on a subsequent power play when a shot by Leipsic careened around the end boards out to Petan the doorstep, and he jammed it in to cut the Blades' lead to 4-3 going into the third.

Petan completed the hat trick and tied the game at 4-4 when he took a feed from Leipsic and sniped it past Moodie just 1:42 into the third. Saskatoon regained the lead on a power play goal by Collin Valcourt at the 5:46 mark to make it 5-4, but the Hawks again tied it when Petan took a great feed from Taylor Leier and scored his fourth of the night at the 13:48 mark to make it 5-5.

With just over 20 seconds remaining, Bjorkstrand put aside any notion of overtime when he scored the game-winner to give Portland the 6-5 victory.

Portland was 3-7 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill.

The Hawks will be back in action Tuesday in Everett when they take on the Silvertips to open a four-game road trip.

Release by Portland Winterhawks

