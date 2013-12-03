How to help in crash victim Jessica Neffendorf's recovery - KPTV - FOX 12

How to help in crash victim Jessica Neffendorf's recovery

There are several fundraising efforts planned for Jessica Neffendorf, who is recovering at Good Samaritan Hospital after a crash on Highway 20 and Circle Drive.

Parts of proceeds at the following locations will go to help in her recovery.

Donations can be made at any U.S. Bank or through http://jessicaneffendorf.com/.

