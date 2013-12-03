How to help in crash victim Jessica Neffendorf's recovery

There are several fundraising efforts planned for Jessica Neffendorf, who is recovering at Good Samaritan Hospital after a crash on Highway 20 and Circle Drive.

Parts of proceeds at the following locations will go to help in her recovery.

Thursday, Dec. 5, Midnight Roundup in Gresham (http://www.greshamcountrybar.com/)

Tuesday, Dec. 10, Papa's Pizza on Coburg Road in Eugene (http://www.papaspizza.net/locations/)

Wednesday, Jan. 15, Papa's Pizza in Corvallis ( http://www.papaspizza.net/locations/)



Donations can be made at any U.S. Bank or through http://jessicaneffendorf.com/.

