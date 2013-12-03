How to protect your chickens from the cold

For thousands of Portlanders who are chicken owners, there are things you need to do to keep your flock safe in the bitter cold:

First, add extra insulation, like pine shavings, to their coops.

You can also supply a heat source like a heat mat. It's safe to use outdoors and won't be a fire hazard.

Experts say a heat base under their water dish will also help, as well as straw bales to eliminate chilly drafts.

"A north wind, compounded with cold temperatures, that can actually be enough to kill a chicken because it's blowing away the warm air that they're keeping close to their body with the feathers," Robert Litt, who owns the Urban Farm Store in Southeast Portland said.

The tips of a chicken's comb and toes can catch frost bite. Experts say an easy remedy is to apply a bit of petroleum jelly to them.

