Corvallis prepares for possibility of snow

Drivers in the Central Willamette Valley are preparing for the possibility of wintry weather.

Workers at Les Schwab Tire Center in Corvallis said there has been a steady stream of customers this week seeking all-weather and studded tires. They're also stocking up on chains.

Customer Gina Hannah remembers the six inches of snow that fell just before Spring Break 2012 and wanted to get new tires to help with the hassle snowfall can bring.

"It was quite a task to get to work; it took almost twice as long," said Hannah. "People were all over the roads, up on curbs bouncing off each other. It's not something I'm interested in doing. So I really hope these tires are what I'm going to need for the weather that's coming up."

"We don't know how the weekend will go," said Craig Graham, who also came to buy tires to better handle snow. "If worse comes to worse, we could just not go on the trip I suppose, but it will be nice to at least have the opportunity to fight the snow a little bit and get up and do some skiing and snowboarding."

Workers in the Corvallis Public Works departments are on standby and know they may be called in to deal with any snow that ends up on the city's streets.

