Blazers snap Thunder's streak with 111-104 win

PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

 

LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 38 points and added 13 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped Oklahoma City's eight-game winning streak with a 111-104 victory over the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Nicolas Batum hit a 3-pointer with 29.9 seconds to go that all but sealed it for Portland, which has won 14 of its last 15 games. The win also snapped Oklahoma City's seven-game winning streak against the Blazers.

Kevin Durant finished with 33 for the Thunder, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating Sacramento 97-95 Tuesday night.

Batum and Lillard both added 14 points for the Blazers, who were coming off a 106-102 victory over Indiana on Monday. Portland is 8-1 at home this season.

 

