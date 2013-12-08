Beavers vs. Boise St. in Hawaii Bowl

Oregon State University Director of Athletics Bob De Carolis and Head Football Coach Mike Riley have accepted an invitation to play in the Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl. The game will feature the Beavers against the Boise State Broncos of the Mountain West Conference and be played at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium, Dec. 24, 2013 at 5 p.m. PST and air on ESPN.

The Beavers finished the 2013 regular season with a 6-6 record. OSU won six straight games during the course of the season and finished the Pac-12 Conference slate with a record of 4-5. This will be the Beavers' eighth bowl appearance with Riley, boasting a 5-2 record.

"I am thrilled that our football team has an opportunity to play another game at an exciting destination against an outstanding opponent in Boise State," Riley said. "The Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl has a great tradition and we are excited to bring our team, which features several natives of the great State of Hawai'i, to represent the Pac-12 Conference."

The game will feature Biletnikoff Award finalist and Pac-12 Conference First Team wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks already holds the Pac-12 record for single season receptions with 120 and enters the game with an NCAA leading 1,670 receiving yards, 52 yards short of breaking the league record. Cooks will be a part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show Dec. 12 in Orlando, where the Biletnikoff winner will be announced.

The Beavers also feature one of the nation's leading quarterbacks in junior Sean Mannion. Mannion ranks second in the NCAA in many passing categories and leads the Pac-12 with 4,403 yards, 56 yards short of the league's record.

OSU's roster also features several current and former players, as well as coaches who are from Hawai'i or have coached there. Current players include defensive end Titus Failauga from Waipahu, linebacker Manase Hungalu from Kailua-Kona, defensive end Devon Kell from Hilo, defensive tackle Ali'i Robins from Ewa Beach and starting defensive tackle Mana Rosa from Haiku. Defensive line coach Joe Seumalo, graduate assistant coach Tavita Thompson and administrative assistant Aaron Nichols are from Honolulu. Offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh served in the same role for the Rainbow Warriors from 1999-2004, wide receivers coach Brent Brennan was a graduate assistant at UH in 1998 and his cousin Colt Brennan was a record-setting quarterback at UH, and defensive coordinator Mark Banker was UH's outside linebackers and special teams coach in 1995.

This will be the Beavers' fourth postseason appearance in Hawai'i. OSU lost to Hawai'i 23-17 in the 1999 O'ahu Bowl and defeated UH in the non-NCAA sanctioned 1949 Pineapple Bowl 47-27 and in the 1940 Pineapple Bowl 39-6.

Boise State enters the game 8-4 overall, with a record of 6-2 in the MWC. The Bronco coaching staff features two strong Beaver connections; associate head coach Chris Strausser was OSU's wide receivers coach in 1990-91 and quarterbacks coach Jonathan Smith is one of the Beavers' top quarterbacks in the history of the program passing for 9,680 yards from 1998-2001 and leading the team to two bowl games.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two programs with OSU holding a 4-3 advantage. The Broncos won the last game Sept. 25, 2010 in Boise 37-24 and are scheduled to travel to Corvallis for the next regular season meeting Sept. 24, 2016. The Beavers will return to Aloha Stadium Sept. 6 for game two of the 2014 season against the Rainbow Warriors.

Coincidentally the men's basketball teams from OSU and BSU are both part of the eight-team Diamond Head Classic at the University of Hawai'i Dec. 22-25.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the Oregon State football program to represent the Pac-12 Conference at a region this University has strong ties to," De Carolis said. "The State of Hawai'i has a strong presence on the OSU campus and this presents another opportunity to strengthen that relationship. Beaver Nation is excited for the opportunity and I anticipate a strong showing of orange and black during the bowl week festivities and at the Diamond Head Classic where Coach (Craig) Robinson's team will be playing during the same time frame."

Release from OSU Media Services

