Cold keeps its grip on Oregon, SW Washington

The Portland metro area and the rest of the state continued to deal with bitterly cold temperatures Monday morning, as dozens of school districts announced school closures.

There were flight delays at Portland International Airport, but those were caused by weather in other parts of the country.

At Oak Grove Elementary School, a burst sprinkler flooded classrooms and hallways. Cleanup crews spent Sunday vacuuming water out of the school.

At Oregon State University, officials closed the campus due to dangerous driving and walking conditions. Meanwhile, University of Oregon's campus in Eugene will open Monday at 10 a.m. for the first week of finals.

FOX 12's Mark Nelsen writes on the Weather Blog that there will be another chance for freezing rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, but said there's "little or no chance" that it turns into a prolonged weather event.

