Cold keeps its grip on Oregon, SW Washington - KPTV - FOX 12

Cold keeps its grip on Oregon, SW Washington

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland metro area and the rest of the state continued to deal with bitterly cold temperatures Monday morning, as dozens of school districts announced school closures.

CHECK SCHOOL CLOSURES: Closings and delays in Oregon, SW Washington

SLIDESHOW: Your snow photos

There were flight delays at Portland International Airport, but those were caused by weather in other parts of the country.

CHECK: PDX delayed or canceled flights

At Oak Grove Elementary School, a burst sprinkler flooded classrooms and hallways. Cleanup crews spent Sunday vacuuming water out of the school.

At Oregon State University, officials closed the campus due to dangerous driving and walking conditions. Meanwhile, University of Oregon's campus in Eugene will open Monday at 10 a.m. for the first week of finals.

FOX 12's Mark Nelsen writes on the Weather Blog that there will be another chance for freezing rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, but said there's "little or no chance" that it turns into a prolonged weather event.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.