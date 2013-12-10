Beaverton strip club searched in sex trafficking bust

Police investigating the sexual assault and sexual trafficking of two 13-year-old girls made two arrests on Tuesday.





According to investigators, Victor Moreno-Hernandez, 27, and Steven Toth, 42, forced the victims into prostitution from inside Stars Cabaret, a strip club on SW Lombard Avenue.





Officers served search warrants at Stars Cabaret and at two Beaverton homes.





Moreno-Hernandez faces charges of rape, sodomy, sex abuse, unlawful sexual penetration, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.





Toth faces charges of rape, sodomy, sex abuse, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution. According to Beaverton Police, he used to manage the Beaverton Stars Cabaret location and worked as a manager of the Tualatin Stars Cabaret at the time of his arrest.

According to investigators, one of the victims was a runaway who met at least three men in Beaverton in 2012.





Over a period of time, they sexually assaulted and forced her into prostitution, police said.





Moreno-Hernandez is also accused of giving her methamphetamine on several occasions.





"This is a significant conclusion to a tremendous effort put forth to impact the extremely destructive world of human trafficking," said Chief Geoff Spalding.





Jon Herkenrath, who works at the Beaverton location, released a written statement to Fox 12.





"We are aware of the recent assertions connecting Stars Cabaret with alleged prostitution. We categorically deny any suggestion that any entertainer is engaged in such activity, or that management somehow endorsed or condones the same," the statement read. "Stars ownership takes the threat of such illegal activity seriously and has, over the years, taken measures to prevent such conduct. In addition, for the past few months, Stars has initiated anti-trafficking efforts, with the cooperation of local law enforcement and federal government agencies."



