Cover Oregon may leave some uncovered on Jan. 1

The leader of Oregon's troubled health insurance exchange says thousands of Oregonians who sent in their applications by the deadline may have to go elsewhere for temporary coverage -- despite the state's promises.

Gov. John Kitzhaber has repeatedly said that Cover Oregon's technical issues won't prevent anyone from being enrolled starting Jan. 1. The exchange's online portal hasn't enrolled anybody, and the state relies exclusively on paper applications.

Dr. Bruce Goldberg, acting head of Cover Oregon, said Tuesday that 65,000 people sent in paper applications by Dec. 4.

Of those, about 37,000 have not been processed. About half of those will likely be eligible for Medicaid. Some of the other half may not be able to get coverage through the health exchange by Jan. 1.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

