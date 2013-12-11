Two people killed when train crashes into SUV

Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly crash between a sport utility vehicle and a train.





It happened Tuesday morning at a marked crossing just west of Highway 97 near Midland in Klamath County. The crash resulted in the death of two adults and serious injuries to a third adult.





Oregon State Police said a 1995 Jeep Cherokee driven by MacKenzie Conway, 33, from Klamath Falls, with two adult passengers was northbound on a gravel frontage road paralleling the railroad tracks next to Highway 97. The Jeep attempted to cross the tracks at a marked railroad crossing. It was hit in the passenger side by a freight train.





The train pushed the vehicle off the tracks where it rolled before coming to rest. The train continued until its engineer brought it to a controlled stop about a mile from the railroad crossing.





MacKenzie Conway was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he was using safety restraints. A woman, Kalla Conway, 25, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.





A rear seat passenger, Nicholas Conway, 27, was also ejected. He was seriously hurt but was able to walk across the highway to the Midland Family Market where bystanders helped him until medical and police responders arrived.





Nobody on the train was hurt. Investigators have not disclosed the train's speed and name of the engineer.





Nicholas and Kalla Conway were married. MacKenzie Conway is reported as the survivor's brother.

