Pilots top Viks in battle of Portland

Kevin Bailey and Thomas van der Mars led a strong inside game for the Portland Pilots as they handed Portland State its first home loss of the season, 92-76, at the Stott Center.

Bailey scored 23 points to lead the Pilots, while van der Mars had 19 points and 18 rebounds, including nine off the offensive glass. van der Mars scored 16 with 11 rebounds in the second half alone as Portland pulled away for the win.

The Pilots won their third straight game to improve to 6-3 overall, while the Vikings dropped to 4-3 on the season. PSU is now 4-1 at home.

Former Pilot Tim Douglas had the Vikings off to a good start in the game. Douglas, who transferred to PSU after playing two seasons on the Bluff, scored 12 points in the first nine minutes. That allowed PSU to hold the lead in a close game for much of the first half.

Portland State was up 39-34 with 3:27 to play in the half, but the Pilots closed it out on a 13-1 run. When Pilot guard Bobby Sharp hit a 30-footer at the buzzer, Portland held a 47-40 lead.

Douglas had 16 points by halftime, but Bailey matched him with 16 of his own.

Portland increased its lead to 12 early in the second half before the Vikings whittled it down to three at 58-55 at the 13:11 mark. Kyle Richardson hit an inside basket and PSU cut it two at 64-62 with 7:10 on the clock

From there is was close and tense the rest of the way. In a game heavy with fouls and several late technicals, the Pilots won out. Portland made 29-36 (.806) at the line, while the Vikings were only 16-26 (.615). Those 13 points were basically the difference in the game.

Portland's lead finally grew to double figures inside the final two minutes. The Pilots tacked on some late points on technical fouls.

The Vikings shot 50% in the first half, but made only 11-32 after intermission (.344). Portland was 29-60 overall for a .483 mark. The Pilots also won the rebound battle, 40-33.

Douglas led all scorers with 27 points. He added six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Gary Winston scored 13 for the Vikings and Aaron Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds.

