Tim Douglas named Big Sky Player of the Week

Portland State's Tim Douglas has been named the Big Sky Conference Basketball Player of the Week after his performance in last Saturday's contest against the University of Portland.

Although the Vikings lost to the Pilots, 92-76, Douglas had a big night. The 5-10 junior point guard from Cerritos, CA scored a season-high 27 points, grabbed six rebounds, made four steals and three assists. Douglas hit 8-20 shots from the field, 5-8 from three-point range and 6-9 at the line in the game.

For the season, Douglas leads the Vikings in scoring (16.6), assists (3.8), three-pointers made (14) and steals (13). Douglas shoots .452 from three-point range.

Portland State is 4-3 on the season. The Vikings host the University of Idaho on Saturday at the Peter W. Stott Center. Game time is 7:05 p.m. and the game is available via live video stream at WatchBigSky.com and live audio stream at GoViks.com. Tickets can be purchased at GoViks.com or by calling 503-725-3307.

