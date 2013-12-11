Timbers announce 2014 Rose City Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers Wednesday announced their 2014 preseason schedule, including details of the club's annual Rose City Invitational tournament at JELD-WEN Field. The club's preseason schedule also includes a 15-day camp in Tucson, Ariz., as it prepares for its fourth season in Major League Soccer.



The Timbers will play host to the Rose City Invitational at JELD-WEN Field from Feb. 23 to March 1. Portland will be joined by the San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC of MLS, as well as Jamaican club Portmore United FC for the annual preseason event.



The invitational will consist of three doubleheaders at JELD-WEN Field, with Vancouver and Portmore United FC kicking off the round-robin format on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific). The Timbers' matchup against Whitecaps FC on Saturday, March 1, at 5 p.m. (Pacific) will conclude the event's six-match slate.



Tickets for the Rose City Invitational are included in 2014 full-season ticket packages. Timbers season ticket holders, Season Ticket Waiting List members and Portland Thorns FC season ticket holders will have access to an exclusive presale for individual tickets on Thursday, Dec. 12.



Individual tickets, which allow entry into both matches each day, start at $13 and go on sale to the public starting Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. (Pacific) online at www.portlandtimbers.com or by calling (888) 736-6849; the JELD-WEN Field box office will be closed. Three-game ticket packages for the Rose City Invitational, starting at $33, also will be available for purchase online. Group tickets are available by contacting the Timbers ticket office at (503) 553-5555.



Portland once again will conduct a 15-day camp in Tucson, Ariz., from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13, during which the club will play a series of preseason matches at the Kino Sports Complex. The Timbers will play preseason games against the Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, Seattle Sounders FC and new North American Soccer League (NASL) side Indy Eleven. The preseason fixtures against Sporting KC and Sounders FC are part of the Desert Friendly series hosted by FC Tucson; click here for ticket information for those two games.



2014 Timbers Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 1 – Preseason match vs. Sporting Kansas City at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 5 p.m. (Pacific)



Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Preseason match vs. Houston Dynamo at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 1 p.m. (Pacific)



Saturday, Feb. 8 – Preseason match vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 5 p.m. (Pacific)



Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Preseason match vs. Indy Eleven (NASL) at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 5 p.m. (Pacific)



Sunday, Feb. 23 – Rose City Invitational: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portmore United FC at 2:30 p.m.; Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 5 p.m. (Pacific) at JELD-WEN Field



Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Rose City Invitational: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 5 p.m.; Timbers vs. Portmore United FC at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at JELD-WEN Field



Saturday, March 1 – Rose City Invitational: Portmore United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 2:30 p.m.; Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 5 p.m. (Pacific) at JELD-WEN Field



Saturday, March 8 – 2014 MLS season opener vs. Philadelphia Union at JELD-WEN Field; 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)



About Portmore United FC

Portmore United FC competes in Jamaica's top domestic league, the Red Stripe Premier League. A club with more than 20 years of history, Portmore United FC is a five-time National Premier League champion, most recently winning a title in 2012; a four-time winner of the Jamaica Football Federation Champions Cup and winner of the Caribbean Football Union Club Championship in 2005. The club plays its home matches at the Ferdi Neita Sports Complex in Portmore, Jamaica. Timbers defender Alvas Powell is currently on loan from Portmore United FC, where he played previously for two seasons from 2011-13.

