Snow day not only canceled classes, but affected school play

The freezing fog Wednesday morning caused Portland Public Schools to cancel classes, and that had a snowball effect on many students.

Emma and Kate Lambert are part of East-West Sylvan Drama Club's production of The Little Mermaid.

Their final dress rehearsal was supposed to be Wednesday, but that got canceled along with classes.

And that means opening night - which was scheduled for Thursday night - will now be delayed.

"I'm sure they're making the best decision they can with the information they have at the time, but it's certainly makes for challenges for everyone," mom Laura Lambert said of the school district's decision.

The district says they'll be monitoring conditions again Thursday morning and ask that parents be flexible in case there are last-minute changes.

