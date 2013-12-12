Bayern Munich coming to Jeld-Wen Field for MLS All-Star Game

Major League Soccer Thursday announced that FC Bayern Munich, the reigning champions of Europe and the German Bundesliga, will face the MLS All-Stars in the 2014 AT&T MLS All-Star Game at Portland's JELD-WEN Field.

The annual match will be played Aug. 6 and be televised on ESPN2.

For the eleventh time in the event's 19-year history, an international club will take on the MLS All-Stars, who have a 6-3-1 record in this highly competitive and entertaining format. In addition to honoring the best players in MLS, the game has featured successful, world-famous clubs such as Manchester United (2010 & 2011), Everton FC (2009), Chelsea FC (2006 & 2012), AS Roma (2012) and Chivas de Guadalajara (2003).

"We are pleased that Bayern Munich, one of the most prominent and successful clubs in the world, will be part of our All-Star celebration," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "This will be the first MLS special event in Portland since the Timbers joined the League in 2011."

"One of the great stories in Major League Soccer over the last number of years has been the enormous fan passion, civic support and stadium atmosphere in Portland. We look forward to showcasing this phenomenon to the rest of the world," Garber said.



Bayern captured the 2013 UEFA Champions League title by emphatically taking down the pre-tournament favorites FC Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate in the semifinals, before winning the final 2-1 over Borussia Dortmund.

It was the fifth European title for Bayern, but their first in 12 years. The Champions League title was one of three trophies secured during the 2012-13 campaign, as Bayern also added their 23rd Bundesliga title and the German Cup. In late August, FC Bayern Munich defeated Europa League Champion Chelsea FC in penalty kicks to win the 2013 UEFA Super Cup– its fifth official title this year. Bayern could add another title later this month, as the club begins play at the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco on December 17.

Founded in 1900, Bayern boasts a lineup of international superstars, such as Franck Ribéry (France), Arjen Robben (Holland), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia) and Javi Martinez (Spain), together with German national team stalwarts, such as Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Mario Götze and Thomas Müller. They are coached by former FC Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, who took charge of the club at the start of the 2013-2014 season. Bayern have continued their winning ways under Guardiola this season, as the club is currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga and in first place with 41 points.

The AT&T MLS All-Star Game is part of Bayern Munich's 2014 North American tour. The remaining details of the tour will be announced at a later date.

