Timbers trade Jean-Baptiste

The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder/defender Jorge Villafaña and the No. 2 selection in Stage 1 of the 2013 MLS Re-Entry Process from Chivas USA in exchange for defender Andrew Jean-Baptiste and the No. 17 selection in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process, it was announced Thursday. The transaction was completed prior to Wednesday's trade deadline ahead of the Re-Entry Process. Per club and league policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process takes place today via conference call starting at 12 noon (Pacific).



Villafaña, a versatile player who can play left midfield and left back, spent the last seven seasons with Chivas USA (2007-13), appearing in 86 regular-season matches (63 starts) and registering seven goals and six assists. In 2013, Villafaña, 24, compiled a career-best four assists and scored one goal over his 20 league appearances (15 starts).



The Anaheim, Calif., native was a U.S. youth international and played for both the U.S. U-20 and U-23 National Teams. Villafaña made 16 total appearances with the U.S. U-20 National Team from 2007-09, and served as the team's captain. He earned 10 caps and scored two goals with the U.S. U-20s in 2009, including three appearances in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt. Villafaña started two games for the U.S. U-23 National Team during the 2012 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying tournament.



Jean-Baptiste, 21, played in 31 league games (26 starts) over two seasons in Portland, recording two goals and one assist. He appeared in 26 regular-season games during the 2013 campaign, registering one goal and one assist. Jean-Baptiste was selected No. 8 overall by the Timbers in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft and during his rookie season in 2012 spent time on loan with the LA Blues of USL PRO.

Release from Portland Timbers

