Timbers' Wallace to miss 5-7 months

The Portland Timbers Thursday announced that midfielder Rodney Wallace has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a non-displaced right tibial plateau fracture as well as a meniscectomy of his right knee. Timbers Director of Medicine Dr. Richard Edelson performed the procedures at the Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center in Tigard, Ore.



Wallace, who sustained the injuries in the Western Conference Championship against Real Salt Lake on Nov. 24, is expected to be out 5-7 months.



In his third season with the Timbers, Wallace, 25, played in 27 games during the 2013 regular season, establishing career highs with seven goals, including a club-best three game-winners, and six assists. He started all four of Portland's 2013 MLS Cup Playoff matches and ranked among the league's postseason leaders with two assists. The Costa Rica international was named a 2013 MLS All-Star through a vote of the players and selected to the inactive roster for the 2013 AT&T MLS All-Star Game in July. Wallace was a three-time selection to the MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week and twice named FutbolMLS.com's Latino de la Jornada during the regular season.

