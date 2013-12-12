OR Supreme Court: High school killer not eligible for release

The Oregon Supreme Court has denied the release of a man convicted as a 15-year-old of the 1990 rape and killing of a high school classmate.

The decision issued Thursday leaves the question of releasing Conrad Engweiler to the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, which must decide whether he is a danger to others.

Engweiler has earned more than five years off his sentence. He was convicted in 1990 of the aggravated murder of Erin Reynolds, a classmate at Beaverton's Sunset High School.

He is scheduled to be released in 2018, and his attorney argued to the Supreme Court that he deserved to be released in 2012.

