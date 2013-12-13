Timbers send Zizzo to KC

The Portland Timbers have acquired allocation money from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for midfielder Sal Zizzo, it was announced Friday. Per league and club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Zizzo, 26, made 60 league appearances over his three seasons in Portland (2011-13), notching two goals and seven assists. He played in 10 league games in 2013, scoring one goal. The San Diego, Calif., native has played four seasons in MLS with Chivas USA (2010) and Portland after starting his professional career in Germany in 2007.

Release from Portland Timbers.

